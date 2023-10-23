Wells Fargo & Company Trims Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price to $66.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

