White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,467.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,536.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,475.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,276.05 and a one year high of $1,617.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.14% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

