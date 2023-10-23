WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.18. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.62.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
