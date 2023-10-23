WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.18. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.62.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.