Windham Capital Management LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,626. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

