Windham Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Windham Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.27. 29,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,430. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $227.13 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

