Windham Capital Management LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Windham Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,364,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Capital International CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $91.81. 586,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,230. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

