Windham Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.96. 408,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,646. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

