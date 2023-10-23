Windham Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,201. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

