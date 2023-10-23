Windham Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,154. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

