Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

