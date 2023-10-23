Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

