Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $3,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Wix.com by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Wix.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $7,533,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wix.com will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

