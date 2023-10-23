WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WNS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut WNS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WNS has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in WNS by 5.5% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 11.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in WNS by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 173,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

