Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Moderna by 98,101.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after buying an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,063,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,757,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,912 shares of company stock valued at $20,538,143. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $80.40 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.71 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.39.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

