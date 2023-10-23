Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $278.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

