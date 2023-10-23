Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,834,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,278,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 122,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

RSP opened at $137.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

