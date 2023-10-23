Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $181.32 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.52 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.35.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

