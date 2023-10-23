Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $101.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a market cap of $279.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.