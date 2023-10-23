Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 166,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 77,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $386.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.13 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.