Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $413,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

