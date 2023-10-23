Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $427,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $136.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $127.79 and a 12 month high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

