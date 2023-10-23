Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,675 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

