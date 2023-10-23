Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 710 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $96.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

