Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

