Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $312.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.10 and a 1 year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

