Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Ownership Capital B.V.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ownership Capital B.V. reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 7.3% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.71% of Workday worth $417,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $209.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.