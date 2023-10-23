World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Given New $56.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 46.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

World Acceptance Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded down $7.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,888. The stock has a market cap of $648.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.34. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $160.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 18.20.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $139.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 127.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in World Acceptance by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

