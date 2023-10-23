Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

NYSE:WH opened at $73.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

