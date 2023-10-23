Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,592 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 934,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.11. 761,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

