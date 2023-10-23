XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Boosted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 39,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.17.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. TheStreet raised XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

