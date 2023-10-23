Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,261 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,749,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $101.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

