Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:INDA opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

