Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $374.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $276.64 and a 52 week high of $393.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

