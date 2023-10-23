Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $30,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 657,647 shares of company stock valued at $140,024,150. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $200.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 128.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

