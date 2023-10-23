Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,905 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 345,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $147.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

