Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 1.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 345,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

