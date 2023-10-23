Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

