1,402 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Acquired by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after buying an additional 37,727,087 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after acquiring an additional 110,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $147.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $128.20 and a 52 week high of $162.29.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

