1,484 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $263.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.15.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

