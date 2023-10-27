36,418 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Bought by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTYFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

