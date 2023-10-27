4,835 Shares in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000.

Shares of DFSB stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

