5,165 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.4% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,713. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

ISRG stock opened at $262.64 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.09 and its 200 day moving average is $305.61. The firm has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

