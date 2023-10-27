8,654 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Bought by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.