8,654 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 91,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

