988 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $429.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.11 and a 1-year high of $500.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.03.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

