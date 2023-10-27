Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

