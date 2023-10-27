Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,799 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

