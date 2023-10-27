Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bentley Systems worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 78.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

