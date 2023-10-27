Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,459,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $230,825,000 after acquiring an additional 115,587 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

WMT opened at $161.01 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $433.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,083 shares of company stock worth $2,765,679. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

