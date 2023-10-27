Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 98,515 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

